French ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Turkmenistan Francois Delaus has completed his diplomatic mission, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Minister of foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Francois Delaus on September 11, 2020.

During the meeting, the French ambassador thanked the leadership of Turkmenistan for the created opportunities for work and comprehensive assistance to the activities of the Embassy.

The parties also considered the issue of expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the field of construction, agriculture, archeology, communications and communications.

As the French Foreign Ministry told Trend earlier, France is interested in developing relations with Turkmenistan in all areas.

"Economic cooperation is a priority," the French Ministry said.

The countries signed a two-year cooperation plan in April 2019.

"The plan is being actively implemented, an example of which is the bilateral political consultations held via videoconference on June 5," the ,inistry stressed.

