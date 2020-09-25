Turkmenistan to provide additional benefits to healthcare workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will provide additional benefits to health workers, said Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The president said these words at a meeting of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan.

The benefits will be issued in order to encourage health workers to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, from the first days of the spread of COVID-19 in the world, the country organized work to regularly provide basic medical supplies to the population free of charge.

Furthermore, a plan was adopted to ensure preparedness to counteract and respond to the pandemic and a plan of operational socio-economic measures to counteract the pandemic at the state level.

As reported, to date, there are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but all necessary sanitary measures are being taken in the country to prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a certificate of absence of coronavirus infection when boarding a flight.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva