Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

Turkmenistan is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the country, said President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

He noted that special control is established at the state border, where appropriate restrictions are imposed. Monitoring of the health status of citizens has been strengthened, and coordinated activities of all relevant services have been established.

Also, disinfection measures were regularly carried out in secondary and higher educational institutions, kindergartens, enterprises and departments, and public places. In addition, the necessary medicines and supplies, medical equipment, diagnostic and other means have been purchased in sufficient quantities.

Special points have been set up in the capital – Ashgabat, and regions-to comply with the quarantine regime.

The president added that experience is constantly exchanged with other states, and close cooperation is maintained with the United Nations and its structural divisions, including the World Health Organization.

Berdimuhamedov also noted that as a result of the preventive measures carried out, no cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country so far.

