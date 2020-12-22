UN resident coordinator in Turkmenistan completes mission in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova completes her mission in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

A meeting with Panova was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on December 21, 2020, says the report.

The parties exchanged views on the achievements made and prospects for further building up a constructive dialogue. They also discussed issues of further consolidation of efforts in the implementation of sustainable development goals, as well as in countering modern challenges and threats.

Turkmenistan has been implementing joint programs and projects in the fields of human rights, ecology, sustainable transport, and others for many years.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan confirmed the commitment of the state to participate in the activities of the UN.

Turkmenistan and the UN also considered joint actions to combat the pandemic, as well as issues of its economic impact.

Earlier, Turkmenistan expressed its desire to open a broad multilateral dialogue on transport issues within the UN framework with the participation of all member states of this organization, specialized international structures, world financial institutions, and other interested parties.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva