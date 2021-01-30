Commission established to develop Turkmenistan’s National Program on Aral Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

An interdepartmental commission has been established to develop the National Program of Turkmenistan for the Aral Sea for 2021-2025 and monitor its implementation, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The corresponding resolution approving the above-mentioned plan was signed by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The document was signed in order to improve the socio-economic and environmental situation in the Aral Sea region, reduce its negative impact, as well as develop a National program for the Aral Sea in the context of upcoming work in this direction.

The document also approved the Concept of the National Program of Turkmenistan for the Aral Sea for 2021-2025, the composition of the above-mentioned Interdepartmental Commission and its Regulations.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to finding solutions to climate change problems, reducing the impact of transport and communications on ensuring environmental well-being.

As reported, the country is working in the field of nature protection, conservation of biological diversity, and natural landscapes.

The country’s work to protect nature, biological diversity, and natural landscapes are carried out within the framework of the National Climate Change Strategy and the National Forest Program of Turkmenistan and others.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays attention to environmental safety and protection, especially to the Aral Sea crisis, which most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where it caused problems with the supply of drinking water as well as salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation, and desertification.

With the founding from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was established in the 1990s to finance joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the environmental situation in the Aral Sea region.

Turkmenistan borders with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming following the agreed quotas from four transboundary Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek, and Murghab rivers.

In Central Asia, the main sources of water resources used for agriculture and industry, electricity production, and supplying the population with drinking water are rivers, and almost all of them are transboundary.

