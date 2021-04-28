Turkmenistan, Israel sign health cooperation program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

A cooperation program was signed between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Health of Israel for 2021-2025, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The signing took place during a videoconference between the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, Nurmuhammet Amannepesov, and the Minister of Health of Israel, Yuli Edelstein.

The parties expressed confidence that the signed document contributes to the development of cooperation in the field of medicine and healthcare between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the organization of mutual visits after the lifting of restrictions caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel and Turkmenistan previously held talks on the prospects for developing cooperation in the fields of economy, business, energy, tourism, education, and Israel also offered its services in the field of purification, desalination, and rational use of water resources.

Earlier, Israel took an active part in the reconstruction of the largest oil refinery in Turkmenistan. Israeli companies were also actively involved in the agricultural sector of the country.

