The Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has started its work in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

On the 10th of June 2021, an official event took place in the Conference Hall of the UN House in Ashgabat which was dedicated to the opening of the Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the embassy of Turkmenistan in Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by the heads and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Office of UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan and the country agencies of the Organization, as well as the journalists of local and foreign mass media. The representatives of the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan also participated to the event.

In his speech at the opening of the event, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev noted the importance of the opening of the UNOPS Office in Ashgabat from the perspective of further strengthening of international cooperation for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals under the UN auspices.

The speech of the Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan Ms. Christine Weigand was also heard. She underlined that the opening of the UNOPS Representation in the country is expected to make a valuable input into the implementation of the projects carried out jointly with all the UN agencies on the national and regional levels.

The Director of the UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Austria Ms. Freya von Groote addressed via videoconferencing. She told to the participants about the priority directions of UNOPS activities and expressed hope for close cooperation with the Government of Turkmenistan and the UN Country Team in the process of implementing the projects, including those in the area of healthcare and struggle with the climate change. Ms. Freya von Groote also briefly informed about the goals and stages of implementation of the new grant project aimed at strengthening of the healthcare system of Turkmenistan carried out in cooperation with Japan.

Opening of the Representation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is an important stage in the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025.