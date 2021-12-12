Turkmen FM, FAO rep discuss project agreement on opening of FAO office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

Deputy Chairman of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia Viorel Gutu discussed a project agreement on the opening of a representative office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the website of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Gutu's visit to Turkmenistan is associated with participation in the International Conference "Peace and Trust Policy - Basis of International Security, Stability and Development".

The sides discussed the priority spheres of cooperation. The views on joint projects and programs in the field of promoting agricultural development and food security at a global level were exchanged.

Moreover, the sides also exchanged views on the FAO projects which were discussed during the negotiations, which were approved by Turkmenistan.

The special attention was paid to the use of advanced world practices in the field of assessing the food welfare of the population.

Five regional projects are being implemented by Turkmenistan and FAO.

Turkmenistan’s active role in international processes aimed at environmental protection, rational use of natural resources was emphasized.

President Berdimuhamedov has recently approved the opening of a representative office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Turkmenistan.