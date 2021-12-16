Second power transmission line launched from Turkmenistan to Iran

CEO of the Iranian company for the production, transmission and distribution of electricity, Arash Kudri, announced the launch of a second power transmission line from Turkmenistan, which will increase electricity imports and reduce fuel consumption in Iran in winter, ORIENT reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission in Tehran, agreement was reached to increase the supply of Turkmen electricity to Iran.

The commissioning of the second transmission line from Turkmenistan on the Mary-Serakhs-Mashhad route (Iran) will reduce fuel consumption in the country by one million liters per day, Kudri said at a meeting of the heads of the Iranian electric power industry of Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA reports.

In January-November 2021, electricity production in Turkmenistan increased by 12% and its exports increased by 36% during this period.