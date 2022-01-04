Turkmenistan's embassy comments on reports on so-called "situation on Turkmen-Afghan border"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4

Trend:

On 3rd of January, 2022 a number of media outlets released unproven and false reports about the situation on the Turkmen-Afghan border, Trend reports citing Turkmenistan's embassy in Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan according to its permanent Neutrality continues its neighborly and good-will relationship with Afghanistan and recalls the Turkmen-Afghan border as the border of friendship.

It worth mentioning that there is a strong mutual understanding with Afghan side in order to maintain peaceful situation in the Turkmen-Afghan joint border.