Turkmen Foreign Minister talks issues of economic and humanitarian nature with Israeli counterpart
Today, on February 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone talk with the Minister of Tourism of the State of Israel Yoel Razvozov.
The parties discussed the most relevant issues of bilateral agenda, in particular, issues of an economic and humanitarian nature were raised.
The need of further intensification of bilateral contacts in such spheres as medicine and health service, agriculture, development of small and medium business, technology and science, as well as tourism and education were highlighted.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year
Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO
UNESCO may consider ideas proposed during meeting of heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and European Council