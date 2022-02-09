Turkmen Foreign Minister talks issues of economic and humanitarian nature with Israeli counterpart

Today, on February 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a telephone talk with the Minister of Tourism of the State of Israel Yoel Razvozov.

The parties discussed the most relevant issues of bilateral agenda, in particular, issues of an economic and humanitarian nature were raised.

The need of further intensification of bilateral contacts in such spheres as medicine and health service, agriculture, development of small and medium business, technology and science, as well as tourism and education were highlighted.