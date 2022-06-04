Turkiye organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Turkiye organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

A special flight on the Istanbul-Turkmenbashi-Istanbul route of Turkish Airlines is scheduled for June 10.

Furthermore, the last flight from Turkmenistan to Turkiye was made on May 27.

Meanwhile, like Turkiye, Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkiye, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, and the EU countries, to return its citizens to their homeland.

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries of the world were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.