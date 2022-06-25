UNESCO provides technical support to Turkmenistan in field of education (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) provides technical support to Turkmenistan in the field of education, a source in the UNESCO told Trend.

"UNESCO provides technical support to the government of Turkmenistan in the development of Education Management and Information System (EMIS) and capacity development on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to produce skills and labor market forecasting," said the source.

At the same time, UNESCO will focus on developing a national master plan for Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in the field of education.

"We will focus on providing technical support to Turkmenistan in order to strengthen the system of Technical and Vocational Education and Training with an emphasis on skills in forecasting the labor market," UNESCO said.

The organization also noted that some of the areas that UNESCO deals with are new, for example, the Memory of the World Program, which aims to preserve and provide access to documentary heritage.