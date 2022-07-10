ESCAP increases cooperation with countries of North and Central Asia (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) increases cooperation with the countries of North and Central Asia, a source in the ESCAP told Trend.

"In April of this year, ESCAP teamed up with the UN Country Team in Kazakhstan and the Institute for Global Ecology and Climate (Russia) to organize a sub-regional training for North and Central Asia. The training was based on the ESCAP methodology developed to support national greenhouse gas emission inventories based on the requirements of the Paris Agreement," said the source.

At the same time, the trainings covered key sectors in accordance with the reporting requirements of the Paris Agreement. Lectures for their participants were designed to deepen the understanding and growth of practical skills in data processing and the development of information research skills.

"During the practical classes, special attention was paid to the problems associated with making estimates for a specific category, as well as how to eliminate the most common mistakes in the work," ESCAP said.