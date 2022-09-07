Turkmenistan and China discuss development of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of relations between Turkmenistan and China in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

At the same time, they noted the closeness and similarity of the positions of both countries on topical issues of the regional and global agenda, primarily related to ensuring universal peace and security.

The sides also stressed the positive experience of cooperation between Turkmenistan and China within the framework of various international organizations.