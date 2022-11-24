Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit to sign new energy agreement with British company (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Turkmennebit State Concern of Turkmenistan will conclude a new Master Service Agreement with the British GaffneyCline consulting company, Projects Director at GaffneyCline Drew Powell told Trend.

He stressed that GaffneyCline, also known commonly in the region as GCA, has been working with state concerns and corporations of Turkmenistan for about 20 years, and also added that this cooperation continues today.

"At the moment, we have a Master Service Agreement with the Turkmengas State Concern. We have also made progress in the development and final elements of a similar agreement with the Turkmennebit concern, which will be signed in the next two weeks" Powell said.

It was noted that the company expects that further projects after discussions with both companies will continue as long as these companies will need the help of GaffneyCline.