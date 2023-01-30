Development of mutually beneficial co-op with Turkmenistan - one of Russia's priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Relations between Turkmenistan and Russia are of a strategic nature, based on the principles of equality, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

This was stated by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, speaking in the Parliament of Turkmenistan, during his visit to Ashgabat on January 29 through 30.

He noted that at the moment the relations between Russia and Turkmenistan are of a strategic nature, based on the principles of equality, good-neighborliness and respect, and also added that both countries have gone through many difficulties together.

According to him, the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan is one of Russia's priorities.

The State Duma delegation headed by Vyacheslav Volodin is in Ashgabat on an official visit. This is the first visit of the State Duma delegation headed by its Chairman to Turkmenistan in 11 years.

As part of the trip, the Russian delegation held talks in the Parliament of Turkmenistan. The deputies of the two countries discussed new formats of inter-parliamentary cooperation for the development of bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, a Russian Government delegation headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Turkmenistan last week. In particular, following the results of her visit, a large number of documents were signed.

Turkmenistan and Russia established relations in 1992. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop comprehensive cooperation, which is proved by constant mutual visits at a high level.