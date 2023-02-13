Turkmenistan and UAE discuss prospects for strengthening co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting with the President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his official visit to Abu Dhabi (UAE), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the talks, the parties discussed various aspects of cooperation, as well as prospects for strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships.

It was emphasized that among the relevant vectors of partnership are energy, transport and communication sector, road support systems, industrial cooperation, agriculture, shipbuilding, high technologies, as well as interaction with financial structures of the UAE in the implementation of important projects.

Among the priority areas of bilateral cooperation, the parties highlighted the fuel and energy sector and the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the UAE on February 11 through 12 at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.