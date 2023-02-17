Turkmenistan, Austria discuss prospects for development of mutually beneficial partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting in the format of a videoconference with the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the sides discussed the state and prospects of the Turkmen-Austrian partnership, as well as areas of cooperation in the industrial sector, renewable energy, transport, technology and other key sectors of the economy.

Rashid Meredov noted that cooperation between the two countries is also successfully developing in the format of authoritative international organizations and structures – the UN, OSCE and others, including within the framework of the dialogue with the EU that has intensified in recent years.

Speaking about bilateral trade and economic relations between Turkmenistan and Austria, the Turkmen side proposed concrete steps to develop cooperation in this area. In this regard, the activities of the Joint Austrian-Turkmen Economic Commission, as well as close contacts between business circles, were particularly noted.

Noting the development of partnership in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, the sides touched upon the active work of the Turkmen-Austrian Society in strengthening intercultural cooperation.

Meanwhile, at the end of last year, the 11th meeting of the Joint Austrian-Turkmen Economic Commission was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. On this occasion, a delegation of Austrian business circles visited Turkmenistan, where they discussed a wide range of economic issues with the Turkmen side.