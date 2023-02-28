Turkmenistan interested in bilateral consultations with US - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Turkmenistan is interested in holding bilateral consultations with the US as soon as possible, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held on February 28 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Trend reports via the US Department of State.

Meredov noted that Turkmenistan and the US have a very good and effective mechanism for Annual Bilateral Consultations (ABC), and also expressed interest in organizing these consultations as soon as possible to discuss important issues of bilateral cooperation and regional problems.

In turn, Blinken stressed that the US expects to work together with Turkmenistan to solve some regional and global problems, such as climate change, creating stronger economic prosperity and opportunities for people, as well as dealing with regional security.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries in Kazakhstan's Astana.

The participants are going to discuss opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation and to advance the common goal of a prosperous, secure, and democratic region.

Meanwhile, C5+1 is a dialogue format created to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.