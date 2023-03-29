Turkmenistan reveals data on planned area of land sown with potatoes in Dashoguz region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Farmers of the Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan plan to plant 8,800 hectares of potatoes this season, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, it is planned to harvest 123,200 tons of potatoes from the sown lands of the region.

Furthermore, 140,000 hectares of land are planned to be sown in the region this season, for which 26,000 tons of seeds have been prepared.

Meanwhile, in the Dashoguz region, appropriate work has been carried out this year on the rational use of water, in particular on the use of various irrigation methods, including drip irrigation.

Turkmenistan's agricultural sector receives targeted support from the government. Farmers, private entrepreneurs, and other agricultural producers can benefit from preferential bank loans. Farmers receive mineral fertilizers, high-quality seeds, and chemical plant protection products at preferential prices.