GaffneyCline conducting audit of Turkmen Galkynysh gas field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. British GaffneyCline consulting company is conducting an audit of the Galkynysh gas field located in the Mary region of Turkmenistan, Projects Director at GaffneyCline Drew Powell told Trend.

"The main recent project implemented by us for the Turkmengeology and Turkmengaz state concerns is the audit of the super-giant Turkmen Galkynysh field. At the same time, at the moment we are advising the Turkmengaz State Concern on various issues, including attracting foreign direct investment, technical audit of gas processing facilities and other technical issues," Powell said.

He noted that most of the work of GaffneyCline in Turkmenistan is confidential, however, at the moment the company is interested in continuing to support the Turkmen side in their endeavors.

"Company has been active in Turkmenistan since the early 2000’s, initially working mainly with the Turkmengaz and Turkmengeology state concerns. At the moment, we are working with the Turkmengaz State Concern, and we are also in the process of commencing work with the Turkmennebit State Concern," Powell said.

GaffneyCline is a global consulting company providing technical, commercial and strategic consulting services for the oil and gas industry for more than 50 years.