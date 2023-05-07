International financial institutions finance number of transport projects in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. International financial institutions and institutions have participated in financing a number of transport projects in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

This was stated by Chairman of the Board of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Rahimberdy Jepbarov at the international conference on "International transport and transit corridors: interconnection and development" (ITC 2023) held in Ashgabat on May 3 through 4, 2023.

According to him, with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the amount of $125 million and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) - $371 million, Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan - Iran railway with a length of 724 kilometers was built.

He noted that the IDB financed the purchase of three oil tankers - $42 million, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) provided a soft loan equivalent to $40 million for the modernization of the locomotive depot in Ashgabat, and the Export-Import Bank of China for the purchase of diesel locomotives and passenger railcars – in an amount equivalent to $95 million.

Currently, at the expense of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan in the amount of $80 million and with the financial support of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development - $75 million - the construction of an international airport in Jebel is underway, Jepbarov stressed.

Furthermore, he added that in December 2021, a loan agreement was signed with ING Bank for $20 million to finance the supply of Toyota cars to Turkmenistan for the development of public urban transport.