Turkmenistan Airlines increases number of flights to Indian New Delhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Turkmenistan Airlines plans to increase the frequency of flights between Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and New Delhi (India) to twice a week from May 24, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

At the moment, flights are operated once a week (on Sundays), and from May 24, the frequency of flights will increase to twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Flight T5531 departs from Ashgabat on Wednesdays at 02:05 (GMT+5) on Wednesdays, landing in Delhi at 06:15 (GMT+5:30). Departure from Delhi is at 07:45, landing in Ashgabat at 11:00 (GMT+5).

At the same time, Flight T5539 departs from Ashgabat on Thursdays at 08:20 (GMT+5), landing in Delhi at 12:30 (GMT+5:30). Departure from Delhi — at 14:00 (GMT+5:30), landing in Ashgabat — at 17:15 (GMT+5).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines resumed regular flights from Ashgabat to Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport in March 2023.