Turkmenistan Airlines to reduce number of flights to Chinese Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Turkmenistan Airlines will reduce the number of flights on the route Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) - Beijing (China) from July 7, 2023 to twice a week instead of three - on Fridays and Sundays, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

Flight T5607 departs from Ashgabat on Fridays at 17:50 (GMT+5), landing in Beijing the next day at 03:20 (GMT+8). Departure from Beijing on Saturday is at 13:50 (GMT+8), landing in Ashgabat at 17:50 (GMT+5).

At the same time, the departure of flight T5605 on Sundays from Ashgabat is at 02:50 (GMT+5), and landing in Beijing is at 12:20 (GMT+8). Departure from Beijing — at 13:50 (GMT+8), landing in Ashgabat — at 17:50 (GMT+5).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines resumed regular flights from Ashgabat to Beijing Capital International Airport in March 2023.