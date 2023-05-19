Turkmenistan takes part in economic forum of Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The Turkmen delegation took part in the 14th annual "Russia - the Islamic World: KazanForum" international economic forum on May 17, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen delegation, which included members of the government, employees of relevant ministries and departments, the Turkmen Ambassador to Russia, was headed by the Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammetkhan Chakiyev.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen the relations between Russia and the members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the fields of trade, culture, and science.

The program of the large - scale event includes several sessions, including on the development of transport corridors. An international fair will be held within the framework of the economic forum, where products of Turkmen manufacturers will be presented.