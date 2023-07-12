Canadian Arton Capital unveils Turkmenistan's rating in top worldwide privilege passports

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 12. Turkmenistan ranked 78th in the recent global passport ranking compiled by Canadian Arton Capital consulting company, Trend reports.

According to Arton Capital, Turkmenistan's rating remained unchanged compared to the end-2022 report.

Citizens of Turkmenistan can visit 17 countries visa-free, obtain visas on arrival to 46 more countries and require a visa for 135 countries in advance.

The leader of the rating is the UAE passport, whose owners can travel without a visa to 125 countries, while in 55 countries they can get a visa on arrival, and in advance, a visa is required only in 18 countries.

The rating is based on the number of countries that the passport holder can visit without a visa as well as the countries where the passport holder can receive a visa on arrival.