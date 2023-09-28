Turkmenistan and EU touch on next steps towards far-reaching partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 28. Turkmenistan and the EU discussed promising areas of comprehensive partnership, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the EU to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.

Berdimuhammedov congratulated Beata Peska on her appointment to a high diplomatic post and also noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to cooperation with the EU in various fields.

The Head of State noted that in recent years, high-level contacts between the two countries have become more active.

He also stressed that Turkmenistan highly appreciates cooperation with the EU and is ready to further strengthen these fruitful relations.