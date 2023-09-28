FAO declares willingness for stronger co-op with Turkmenistan - official (Exclusive)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 28. Taking into account the absence of its representative office in Turkmenistan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) strives to strengthen and bring closer cooperation with the country. Viorel Gutu, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Central Asia, told Trend.

According to him, FAO is actively expanding its presence in this country, striving to accelerate the development of partnerships and cooperation.

"Currently, FAO and Turkmenistan are intensively cooperating in the field of agriculture and environmental protection, which underlines the high intensity and productivity of our joint work. We have a number of projects focused on the conservation of natural resources, including soil and water. In addition, we are actively implementing the latest technologies that contribute to improving the soil resource management system," Gutu said.

At the same time, he noted that the organization also has many initiatives that cover all countries in the region, and Turkmenistan is actively involved in their implementation. He also added that FAO invests significant efforts together with partners in this process.

Gutu stressed that the FAO plans for the future include expanding the portfolio of projects and strengthening the dynamics of relations with Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, in the middle of this year, FAO and Turkmenistan agreed to launch the first technical assistance project in the country's water sector. Within the framework of the project, it was planned to study folk hydraulic techniques as well as the introduction of innovations such as drip irrigation, sprinkling, and the sprinkler method.