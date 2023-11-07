Turkmenistan to explore economic cooperation expansion with ECO countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Turkmenistan to discuss prospects for expanding economic cooperation with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) countries, Trend reports.

These concerns will be tackled during Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's travel to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to participate in the 16th ECO Summit, which will take place from November 8 to November 9, this year.

Issues of furthering trade, economic, investment, transportation, communication, and humanitarian cooperation within the framework of the ECO, as well as strengthening the activities of this multilateral institution, will be discussed at the highest level of discussions.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is a regional intergovernmental organization that brings together Asian and Middle Eastern countries to promote economic cooperation, trade and investment development, and to strengthen political and cultural ties among members.

Meanwhile, the previous summit of the organization was held in Ashgabat in November 2021.

