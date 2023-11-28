Turkmenistan and Netherlands agree on certain topics of future co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 28. Turkmenistan and the Netherlands have identified specific aspects of further cooperation, Trend reports.

These concerns were discussed by Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Berdyniyaz Myatiev and Nicolaas Schermers, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (with residence in Astana).

During the conference, Turkmen and Dutch delegates held extensive discussions on current and important issues concerning bilateral cooperation between the two countries in priority areas.

Furthermore, they selected and investigated certain factors that will serve as the cornerstone for their future collaboration, paving the path for expanded and mutually beneficial collaborations.

At the same time, the parties highlighted successful and productive cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations, with a special focus on their interaction in the UN and the EU.

The diplomats noted significant opportunities in expanding trade and economic cooperation, industry, agriculture and water management, and also discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the field of exchange programs in the field of culture and education.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Netherlands is a dynamic process based on mutual respect and common interests. Economic cooperation is becoming a key focus, including cooperation in trade, investment and technological exchange.