Turkmenistan's two regions implementing rice harvesting plan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 2. Farmers in the Dashoguz and Lebap regions of Turkmenistan have successfully fulfilled their contractual obligations to harvest rice, Trend reports.

This was reported to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, by Deputy Prime Minister for Agriculture, Tangryguly Atakhalliyev, at a government meeting.

According to him, in order to prepare the acreage for next year, land plowing continues in the regions of Turkmenistan.

He noted that currently, in the regions of the country, in order to obtain a rich harvest, according to the norms of agricultural technology, wheat fields are being cared for. Along with this, steps are being taken to fully harvest cotton, transport it to reception points, and process it at specialized enterprises.

Furthermore, Atakhalliyev stressed that sugar beet is being harvested in the Mary region, that the necessary measures are being implemented for proper storage and processing of the harvested crop, and that every effort is being made to ensure warm and well-fed wintering of livestock, and that feed is being transported to livestock farms.

The development of agriculture in Turkmenistan is taking place with high dynamics and is one of the key sectors of the country's economy.

Various types of agricultural crops are actively grown on the territory of Turkmenistan, including wheat, cotton, rice, sugar beet, fodder plants, vegetables, and melons, as well as fruit and berry crops.