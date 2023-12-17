Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss implementation of TAPI gas pipeline project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov discussed the current status of implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and a number of other issues with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the working visit of Turkmenistan's delegation to Herat province (Afghanistan) on December 16-17, 2023, Rashid Meredov and his delegation discussed the current status of projects such as TAPI gas pipeline, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) high-voltage power transmission line, and expansion of Afghanistan's railway infrastructure. In addition, the ministers and their delegations visited energy and transportation facilities, the construction of which is being carried out by companies of both countries.

The meeting from the Afghan side was attended not only by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, but also by Minister of Mines Shahabuddin Delawar and Minister of Industry and Trade Nooruddin Azizi . The discussion also addressed issues related to further development of bilateral cooperation in various fields.