Russia affirms dedication to strengthening strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 21. Russia is committed to further deepening the strategic bilateral partnership with Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This was stated by Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko during phone talks with Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Confidence was expressed that the parties would continue to create the necessary opportunities to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Turkmenistan and Russia, promote the development of their close ties, strengthen mutual respect and trust.

Continuing the topic of bilateral relations, the parties stressed the need to increase trade and economic cooperation and interaction in the socio-cultural sphere.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Russia maintain close relations based on a long-term strategic partnership.

Thus, in the field of politics, the emphasis is on regular high-level meetings and the coordination of common approaches to global and regional issues, and economic cooperation is actively developing, with a focus on trade and investment, which contributes to the mutual well-being of both countries.

