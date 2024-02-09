Spanish delegation to visit Turkmenistan to foster investment collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. A Spanish delegation will visit Turkmenistan in March this year to strengthen investment cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the issues of preparing the visit were discussed in Moscow by the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Esen Aydogdyyev and the Ambassador of Spain to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Marcos Gomez Martinez.

During the meeting, it was noted that this delegation will include representatives of leading Spanish companies and organizations who will discuss with their Turkmen colleagues the introduction of advanced technologies and opportunities for the development of investment cooperation.

Furthermore, the heads of diplomatic missions exchanged views on the progress and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in a number of key areas, including political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They noted that such areas as investment activities, the introduction of modern technologies, and the training of highly qualified personnel are of interest in terms of establishing joint work and spoke about the need to create favorable conditions for their promotion and development.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has demonstrated a growing openness to international companies and investments, actively seeking partnerships to drive economic growth and development.

With a strategic focus on diversification and modernization of its economy, the country has implemented reforms to create a more favorable investment climate, offering incentives and opportunities for foreign businesses.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel