Turkmenistan's Ahal region eyes economic collaboration with Iranian province

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 26. Turkmenistan's Ahal region is interested in developing economic cooperation with Iran's North Khorasan Province, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this commitment was expressed during a meeting between the head of the Ahal region of Turkmenistan, Rovshen Hojagulyev, with the leadership of the North Khorasan Province of Iran.

During the talks, the sides stressed the importance of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran.

In particular, the sides discussed issues on the development of cooperation between the Akhal regions of Turkmenistan and the province of North Khorasan in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Meanwhile, on February 22, a separate meeting of representatives of the healthcare sector of the two regions was held.

In addition, during the visit, the Turkmen delegation got acquainted with the industrial, construction, production and petrochemical complex of North Khorasan.

