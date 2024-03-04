Turkmenistan eyes OTS membership in 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 4. Turkmenistan may become a full member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) this year, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

He noted that it is possible that the country's accession to the organization will be announced during the Summit of Heads of state in Ashgabat, dedicated to the 300th Anniversary of the birth of the poet Magtymguly Fragi.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov also stressed that President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed a desire to participate in the upcoming Summit in Ashgabat.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan currently has observer status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), increasingly deepening its relations with its members.

The Organization of Turkic States is an interstate bloc created with the aim of expanding cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries in the fields of politics, economics, science, education, transport and tourism.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel