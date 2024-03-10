Turkmenistan notes economic growth in annual GDP increase

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan 10 March 2024
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 10. Turkmenistan saw GDP growth of 6.3 percent from January through February 2024, indicating an increase compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, in the first two months in Turkmenistan, compared with the same period in 2023, the volume of manufactured products increased by 7.9 percent, contributing to a positive increase in production indicators by industry.

Furthermore, Deputy Chairman added that in these months of the current year, retail trade turnover in the country increased by 10.5 percent compared to the same period last year, and foreign trade turnover – by 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has consistently witnessed economic expansion through concerted endeavors in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure domains.

The nation is proactively enacting initiatives to draw in foreign investments, with a particular emphasis on diversifying the economy and enhancing the overall business environment.

