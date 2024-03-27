ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 27. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange plans to increase trade turnover with Turkmenistan this year by realizing the export potential of the exchange platform, mainly due to lumber, dairy products, and sugar, Trend reports.

According to the official source, a delegation of the department of foreign economic activity of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange visited Ashgabat city in this regard.

Within the framework of the visit, organized by the Minsk branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry together with the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan, a number of meetings were held with potential importers of the timber industry and food industry enterprises of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, representatives of the Belarusian exchange visited the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, where they saw session stock trading and also held talks with its management.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached on the exchange of experience, technologies, and methodological developments in the field of electronic exchange trading.

At the same time, the issue of the possibility of mutual accreditation of stockbrokers on both sides to participate in trading on mutual terms remained under consideration.

Meanwhile, at the moment, trade cooperation between Belarus and Turkmenistan continues to show steady growth, reflecting both countries as reliable and important partners for each other, within which the emphasis is on the development of trade in petroleum, chemical, metallurgical, and agricultural products.

Both sides are actively looking for new opportunities to expand the product range as well as deepen investment cooperation in various sectors of the economy.

