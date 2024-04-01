Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan bolster inter-parliamentary cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 1. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed ways to actively deepen cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during the meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Astana, Batyr Rejepov, with the head of the parliamentary group on inter-parliamentary cooperation with Turkmenistan, Baktykozha Izmukhambetov.

The agenda included plans for joint events this year, including the next meeting of the inter-parliamentary friendship group and participation in bilateral and multilateral forums.

Furthermore, during the meeting, an agreement was reached to promote cross-border cooperation between the border regions of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in such areas as trade, economy, fuel and energy complex, transport, logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties stressed their desire to maintain regular contacts on issues of mutual interest to strengthen the Turkmen-Kazakh partnership.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan continues to develop actively, covering various areas such as legislation, politics, economics, and culture.

This process contributes to the deepening of mutual understanding and trust between the two countries, as well as to joint efforts in solving regional and global problems.

