Turkmen experts explore European model for Business Ombudsman Institution

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 16. The exchange of best practices among the OSCE participating states on the establishment of the Business Ombudsman Institution and the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of business entities was the subject of discussion at an OSCE-organized seminar held in Ashgabat city, Trend reports.

The event was attended by representatives of the Parliament, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Institute of State, Law, and Democracy, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as relevant ministries and higher educational institutions.

The seminar presented the history, international experience, and prospects for the development of the Business Ombudsman Institution.

The international expert shared with the participants of the seminar information on institutional reforms and improvements to the institute of the Business Ombudsman and also gave practical examples of the digitalization of the system of protection of the rights of entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, the participants exchanged views on the role of the business Ombudsman in supporting the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, paying special attention to women's entrepreneurship.

The OSCE representative noted that within the framework of its mandate, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) supports sustainable economic growth and strengthens international economic cooperation in many areas.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, striving to improve the business climate and protect the rights of entrepreneurs, is interested in the process of creating a Business Ombudsman Institution.

Steps in this direction include consultations with international experts on the experience of other countries, the development of appropriate legislation and regulations, as well as training and infrastructure for the effective work of the future Ombudsman.

