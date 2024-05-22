Turkmenistan and Georgia discuss dev't of comprehensive economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. Turkmenistan discussed the development of comprehensive economic cooperation with Georgia, Trend reports.

According to the official source, the meeting addressed these issues between Ambassador of Turkmenistan in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

The sides noted with satisfaction the active growth of Turkmen-Georgian relations, as well as the positive experience of multilateral cooperation within the framework of reputable international and regional organizations.

They also talked about trade and economic relations, industry, transport, fuel and energy, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties paid special attention to the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission for Economic Cooperation in the context of further development of trade and economic relations.

The parties concluded that traditionally cordial interstate relations, strategic partnerships based on trust, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests will strengthen Turkmen-Georgian cooperation.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Georgia and Turkmenistan represents a promising way to strengthen economic and cultural ties in the region.

Both countries have great potential for commerce, notably in energy, transport, and tourism, and promoting cooperative projects like transit routes and energy infrastructure initiatives strengthens their collaboration.