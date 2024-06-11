Latvia eyes to promote mutually beneficial bilateral partnership with Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Latvia is interested in developing mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan, a source in the Ministry of Economics of Latvia told Trend.

"Central Asia, including Turkmenistan, is one of the priorities of Latvia's development cooperation policy. There is potential to cooperate with Turkmenistan in the framework of regional Central Asian projects," the source said.

The representative of the Ministry noted that although Latvia's foreign trade turnover with Turkmenistan in 2022 is small, it is possible to observe more and more growth trends in 2023.

"In order to promote economic relations between the two countries, the Latvia-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission on economic, industrial, and scientific-technical cooperation issues has been established, which is an important tool for the development of cooperation in economic and other sectors. It is important to activate the work of the Entrepreneurs' Business Cooperation Council, which can serve as an important additional tool in promoting cooperation between business contacts and merchants," the source stressed.

Furthermore, the ministry said that an active, high-level dialogue and regular exchange of visits between Latvia and Central Asia took place in 2023.

"In the scope of the bilateral Working Group between the Republic of Latvia and Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, a joint communiqué was signed in Riga on June 12, 2023. Latvia and Turkmenistan agreed to strengthen their trade ties and emphasize the importance of transport and logistics in ensuring international trade and connectivity between the countries," the representative added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov recently met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Latvia to Turkmenistan (with residence in Tashkent) Reinis Trokša.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Latvia in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda.