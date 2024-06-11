Turkmenistan and South Korea ink extensive bilateral agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Turkmenistan and South Korea have signed a solid package of bilateral documents, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the signing ceremony of bilateral documents took place as part of a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol, who arrived in Ashgabat on a two-day state visit.

List of signed documents:

- cooperation agreement between the Turkmenhimiya State Concern (Turkmenistan) and Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. (South Korea) on the implementation of necessary measures and works for the successful commissioning and stable operation of the polymer plant in Kiyanli;

- a framework agreement on cooperation between the Turkmengaz State Concern (Turkmenistan) and Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. for the design with the condition of 'construction with full readiness' of commercial gas treatment facilities with a production capacity of 10 billion cubic meters and wells, acquisition and construction project at the IV stage of Galkynysh field;

- memorandum of Understanding between the Emergency Ambulance Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Chilgok Hospital at Kyungpook University of the Republic of Korea;

- memorandum of Understanding between the Scientific-Clinical Center of Oncology of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Chilgok Hospital at Kyungpook University;

- memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of Ashgabat and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of energy infrastructure and the development of new cities;

- memorandum of understanding between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Export-Import Bank of Korea and the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation;

- memorandum of understanding between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea on assistance to the activities of the joint cooperation Commission;

- memorandum of understanding between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea on the establishment of a base to stimulate trade and investment.

The heads of state of the two countries also signed a joint statement on the results of the state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Turkmenistan as part of a working visit to Central Asian countries such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

In line with these visits, South Korea plans to hold a six-party summit with Central Asian countries next year, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and hold the first series of meetings in South Korea.