Turkmenistan participates in China-Eurasia Expo International Exhibition

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 28. The delegation of Turkmenistan takes part in the 'China-Eurasia Expo' International Exhibition, held in the Chinese Urumqi city on June 26–30, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen delegation includes representatives of the country's chamber.

Turkmenistan participates with a national pavilion showcasing goods and services from various industrial sectors and private producers, alongside manufacturers from 23 Eurasian countries, including China.

At the exhibition, the delegation of Turkmenistan introduces foreign businessmen to the development of the Turkmen market, the trade and economic system with wide opportunities for cooperation, and the prospects for the implementation of joint projects.

Meanwhile, the 8th 'China-Eurasia Expo' International Exhibition opened in the Chinese city of Urumqi, which is taking place at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center.

More than 1,900 participants from 50 countries, regions, and international organizations took part in the exhibition under the motto 'New Opportunities of Silk Road, New Vitality for Eurasian Cooperation, presenting more than 6,000 varieties of products.