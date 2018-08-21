Uzbekistan, EU to expand interparliamentary co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Parliaments of Uzbekistan and the EU will develop cooperation within the Uzbekistan-EU format, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message Aug. 21.

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has recently met with a delegation of the European People’s Party faction in the European Parliament.

During the conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction the strengthening of cooperation and the positive dynamics of interaction in the Uzbekistan-EU format.

In 2018 alone, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini visited Uzbekistan twice and held talks with the leadership of the republic.

At the meeting, concrete proposals to hold bilateral events were voiced, as well as an exchange of views took place on other issues of the joint agenda, international and regional issues.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news