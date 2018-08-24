Turkmen, Uzbek projects on saving Aral Sea complement each other - president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a meeting in the city of Turkmenbashi, the Uzbek presidential press service said in a statement.

Berdimuhamedov noted that the summit of heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) is a good opportunity to discuss both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Mirziyoyev highly appreciated Turkmenistan’s chairmanship in the IFAS and noted that the projects of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in this sphere complement each other.

“The current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting,” the statement said. “It was noted that the state visit of the Turkmen president to Uzbekistan in April this year gave new dynamics to the multifaceted relations.”

Also, attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached earlier. The issues of strengthening the relations of strategic partnership, development of cooperation in political, trade-economic, transport-communication, industrial, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres were considered.

The sides exchanged views on the issues of regional and international agenda of mutual interest.

