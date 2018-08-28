Uzbekistan, Russia intend to create wholesale distribution networks and hubs on border

28 August 2018 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

Uzbekistan and Russia intend to create wholesale distribution networks and hubs in the border areas.

Uzbekistan and Russia plan to implement a project for establishment of wholesale distribution networks and transport and logistics hubs in the border areas of the two states, Podrobno.uz reported.

The move comes following the results of negotiations held in Tashkent between the Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Oreshkin and Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev.

"Maxim Oreshkin supported the proposal to establish wholesale distribution networks and transport and logistics hubs in the border areas of Uzbekistan and Russia. This will provide favorable conditions and special tariffs for the transportation of goods, in particular through the territories of transit countries," the Ministry of Foreign Trade said in a statement.

In addition, this project will provide an opportunity to create an effective logistics network to meet the needs of business entities in provision of transport and logistics and freight forwarding services, as well as to develop optimal schemes of cargo transportation and logistics chains.

At the end of 2017, the volume of mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Russia exceeded $4.8 billion (growth of 14.8 percent), where the share of exports amounted to $2.1 billion (+17.2 percent), imports – to $2.7 billion (+12.9 percent).

In January-July 2018, the trade turnover amounted to $3.2 billion (+24 percent), with a share of exports amounting to $1.1 billion (+1.4 percent), imports – to $2 billion (+41.3 percent).

