Uzbek security forces stop smuggling of $5.3M into Kyrgyzstan

4 September 2018 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

The agents of the National Security Service of Uzbekistan have stopped an attempt to smuggle $5.3 million into Kyrgyzstan, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported referring to the "Uzbekistan 24" TV channel.

The agents of the Department of State Security Service for Andijan region have detained three residents of one of the areas bordering with Kyrgyzstan. They tried to smuggle $5.3 million by car to the neighboring country.

A criminal case has been opened, the investigative actions are in progress. The detainees face imprisonment for up to eight years for smuggling a large amount of cash.

