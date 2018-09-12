ADB may assist corporate development of Uzbekneftegaz

12 September 2018 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) may provide technical assistance for the corporate transformation of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, the press service of the company reported Sept. 12.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between representatives of Uzbekneftegaz and ADB.

The technical assistance program provides for the involvement of consultants on the part of ADB, who will conduct the necessary research and comparative analysis with leading oil and gas companies, followed by the submission of a relevant report and recommendations.

Participation of ADB in financing the program of technical re-equipment, modernization and development of the gas transportation system of Uzbekistan was also discussed at the meeting.

